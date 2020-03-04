Donald Lee “Donnie” Murphy, 68, of Owensboro, passed away March 2, 2020, at his home. He was born Jan. 23, 1952, in Owensboro, to the late Francis and Alice Bosley Murphy. Donnie worked in construction and enjoyed auto racing.
He is survived by sons, Ben Murphy (Sara) and Chris Murphy (Kristen), both of Owensboro; grandchildren Kennedy, Jake, Cal, Ramsey, Kyndal and Carter; siblings Bob Murphy, Bill Murphy, Mary Ricke (Ed), Ann Charrett (Bill) and Julie Gentry (Lonnie); and many nieces and nephews.
The memorial service will be 10 a.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday.
Memories and condolences for the family Donnie Murphy may be shared at www.glenncares.com.
