Donald Lee McCoy Sr., 82, of Beaver Dam, passed away Friday, August 26, 2022, at his home. He was born in Jefferson County November 13, 1939, to the late Bernard and Dorothy Armstrong McCoy. Donald retired from Phillip Morris Corporation Local 16 as a case pack operator. He is a member of the Catholic faith.
Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Clarence McCoy, and sisters, Glenda McCoy, Audrey McCoy, and Doris Wilkerson.
Donald is survived by his wife of 40 years, Darline Gray McCoy; sons, Donald McCoy Jr., Lloyd McCoy, and Robert McCoy; several grandchildren; and siblings, Mary Lou McCoy and Cindy McCoy.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at Hartford Memorial Funeral Chapel. Burial to follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be 9 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 1 Music Circle South Suite 230, Nashville, TN 37203.
