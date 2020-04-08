CENTRAL CITY — Donald Lee McGruder Sr., 78, of Central City, died Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
He was a member of Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church in Central City and was a court security officer with the Muhlenberg County Court System.
Survivors include sons Kelly L. McGruder, Donald L. McGruder Jr. and Timothy McGruder; daughter Kimberly L. McGruder; three brothers; and one sister.
Services will be private viewing and burial only.
Bibbs Funeral Home in Greenville is in charge of arrangements.
Commented