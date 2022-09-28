GREENVILLE — Donald Leon Gibbons, 93, of Greenville, formerly of Ashland, passed peacefully from this life Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at home under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born August 29, 1929, in Vandalia, Illinois, the son of the late Donald and Leha Bledsoe Gibbons. He was a pipefitter for 39 years with Ashland Oil Refining Company. He was a faithful member of the choir and the fellowship Sunday School class of Greenville United Methodist Church. He loved woodworking and caning and was fondly known simply as “Grandpa”, who could fix anything. He never met a stranger.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death
by his wife of 72 years, Mary Jane Dufford Gibbons; sister, Doris (Bob) Wallace; brother-in-law, Charles “Skip” Carroll; grandson-in-law, Richard Bingham; and great-grandson, Leon Paul Searcy.
Survivors include children, Michael (Margaret) Gibbons, Mark (Cheryl) Gibbons, and Melinda (Eddie) Prunty; grandchildren, Shannon (Michael) Caswell, Holly Gibbons, Kaci Prunty, Amanda (Ashley) Ethington, Lindsay (Marc) Searcy, Meghan Bingham, and Hillary (Kyle) Martin; great-grandchildren, Anna (Oz) Perez, Nathan Marion, Caleb and Emelyn West, Sierra, Aspen, and Nola Ethington, Will, Evie, Annie, and Elizabeth Searcy, Brysen Stucker, Max and Merryn Bingham, Cam, Jude, Louis, Gus, and Stella Martin; great-great-grandchildren, Ez and Elenora Perez; sister, Margaret Carroll; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, October 1, 2022, at Greenville United Methodist Church, with Pastor Barry Robinson officiating. Leon will be buried at the Rochester Cemetery in Butler County. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Memorial gifts are encouraged to Greenville United Methodist Church, Hospice of Western Kentucky, Kentucky United Methodist Children’s Homes, and Pathway of Hope Pregnancy Resource Center.
Gary’s Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented