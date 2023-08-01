Donald Lorenzo Johnson, known by everyone as “Donnie,” 82, of Owensboro, departed this life Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Hendersonville, Tennessee, surrounded by his wife, daughter, and grandson. He was born June 30, 1941, in Lewisport to the late Carrie Muffet and William (Bill) Johnson. He married Brenda M. Simmons Feb. 14, 1964, Valentine’s Day, and they had been married 59 years. He found faith in Christ at an early age at Center Street Baptist Church and moved his letter to Mt. Calvary Baptist Church in 2021.
As a young man, he attended Western High School where he played on the football team, and enjoyed singing and harmonizing in local male groups. Back then, there were no reality shows called “So you think you can sing.” He enjoyed sports and played softball with various community teams for the James Mason Community Softball League. He was employed with the Owensboro Hospital, Green River Steel, and the Owensboro Sanitation Department from which he retired. He was a devoted husband, father, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend to all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his five sisters; and a host of beloved family members and close friends.
He leaves to cherish his life, his wife, Brenda M. Johnson of Owensboro; five daughters, Fonda H. Fant of Owensboro, Talita J. Scarboro (Charles) of Hendersonville, Tennessee, Monzita J. Williams of Wesley Chapel, Florida, Katrina J. Morrow (Marion), and Kelly V. Johnson of Owensboro; three brothers, Ronald Johnson and Douglas Johnson, both of Owensboro, and Jerry Johnson of Lewisport; two sisters, Suzanne Taylor and Nancy Fisher of Virginia; 11 grandchildren, Jai Howard, Katrina Howard, Richard Howard (Katie), Raveona Johnson, Ta’Keiha Johnson, Drake Williams, Drew Williams, Courtney Scarboro, Chase Scarboro, Dondre Morrow, and Darion Morrow (Marissa); 12 great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Ada M. Thames; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, and relatives here in Owensboro, Hopkinsville, Louisville, Lewisport, and Jeffersonville, Indiana.
A celebration to honor Donnie’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 507 Plum St., Owensboro, with Dr. Jeremiah Parks, Pastor, officiating and Rev. Larry D. Lewis as the eulogist. There will be a graveside committal service at 1 p.m. Saturday at Rosehill-Elwood Cemetery with the burial to follow. Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at McFarland Funeral Home, 1001 West Fifth St., Owensboro and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
McFarland Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Donald L. Johnson. Please leave memories and condolences for the family at www.mcfarlandfh.com.
