Donald Louis Draper, 89, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born Feb. 12, 1931, in Terre Haute, Indiana.
He had attended Purdue University and the former Evansville College. Don and his wife, Sue, owned and operated the Yarden Center in Owensboro for 37 years. He was a master gardener and second generation horticulturist, having started out with his father in Evansville with the Tri-State Nursery before moving to Owensboro and opening the Yarden Center in 1964. Don was a U.S. Air Force veteran during the Korean Conflict era, having been stationed in Mississippi, New Mexico and South Dakota.
He was a person who never met a stranger, was very humorous and enjoyed making people laugh. Don was most happy when he was around his family and friends, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He enjoyed being in the 20 and 4 Club, had participated in many community activities and was an active supporter of the Family Y.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth Louis and Helen Maxine Azbell Draper; a granddaughter, Skye Draper; and his sister, June Miller.
Surviving are his wife of 56 years, Sue Draper; two daughters, Robyn (Sam) Wilkey of Bowling Green and Becky (Alan) Johnson of Owensboro; three sons, Kenneth (Jamie) Draper of Bardstown, David (Jeana) Draper of Bowling Green and Steve (Leeann) Draper of Evansville; 10 grandchildren, Emily Draper, Dillon Draper, April King, Matthew Draper, Daniel Draper, Ashcon Karbasi, Alex Karbasi, Adam Wilkey, Allison Wilkey and Jordan Gholson; and six great-grandchildren.
The service with limited attendance will be Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
The number of those attending the visitation or funeral service for Mr. Draper shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks and enter the doors near the flag pole on the Breckenridge Street side of the building.
Memorial contributions may be made to Settle Memorial United Methodist Church, 201 E. Fourth St., Owensboro, KY 42303 or to Kentucky Wesleyan College, 3000 Frederica St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
