Donald Patrick Hayden, 76, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, in Norton Suburban Hospital in Louisville.
Donald was born Nov. 19, 1945, in Owensboro to William G. and M. Thelma Hayden. He was a 1968 graduate of Brescia University in Owensboro. Donald had careers in business with Sun Oil Co. and Walker Manufacturing Co. Upon his retirement, he became a successful real estate investor.
Donald was preceded in death by his daughter, Julie Beth Hayden; his parents, William and Thelma Hayden; his brothers, Julian, Gerald, Rudolph (Julia) J. Jolly Sr. and Richard (Sally), all of Owensboro, Charlie Ed of San Francisco and Arthur Newton (Delores) of Henderson, and youngest brother, Michael (Becky) Falls of Church, Virginia; sisters Theresa Ward of Owensboro and Thelma Jo McGowan of Las Vegas.
Donald is survived by his companion, Peggy DeGraff; a loving caregiver, her daughter, Erica DeGraff Samelson; and her son, T.J. DeGraff of Louisville; sisters Mary Charlotte (Carl) Burch of Evansville, Indiana, and Sue Hayden and Jane Cloud of Louisville. Donald leaves to cherish his memory many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.
Special thanks to the staff and members of the Masonic Home in Louisville, who cared for Donald in his last weeks.
Donald and his daughter, Julie Beth Hayden, will be remembered in a celebration of life in the spring of 2022.
The family requests that donations may be made to the Julie Beth Hayden Foundation created by Donald Hayden of Louisville and Julie and Jim Andrews of Lexington to continue their daughter’s legacy and advocacy as a Rehabilitation Counselor for the Deaf.
Please mail donations in Donald’s memory to Julie Beth Hayden Foundation, Blue Grass Community Foundation, 499 High St. Suite 112, Lexington, KY 40507.
