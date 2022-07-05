Donald Potts, 83, of Maceo, died Friday, July 1, 2022, surrounded by the warmth and love of his family at Deaconess Hospital in Newburgh, Indiana.
Donald was born September 4, 1938, in Hancock County to Leroy and Hazel Sipes Potts. Donald graduated from Daviess County High School in 1956 and went on to join the United States Army. Donald’s hobbies included boating, Corvettes, eating soft-serve ice cream with his grandkids, watching UK Basketball, sitting on his porch swing with his partner, Shirley, and helping out however he could. Donald leaves behind a legacy of dedication to his country, his friends, and his family. He was a stranger to none and loved by many.
Donald was preceded in death by his spouse, Valerie Potts; son, Barry Potts; mother, Hazel Potts; father, Leroy Potts; and sister, Brenda Campbell.
Donald is survived by his partner, Shirley Robertson; son, Timothy (Beth) Potts; grandchildren, Laura Beth Potts, Christian Potts, Caite (Jacob) Schreiver, Hayden Potts, and Lindsey Crabtree; and six great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held after 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Lewisport Chapel, 315 Caroline St., Lewisport. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at Owensboro Memorial Gardens with full military honors. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Share your memories and condolences with Donald’s family at www.gibsonandsonfh.com.
Commented