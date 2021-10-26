CENTERTOWN — Donald R. Singleton, 84, of Centertown, went to his heavenly home Sunday at his home. He was born Nov. 24, 1936, in Ohio County to the late Dellie Singleton and Addie Shaw Singleton. Donald retired from Peabody Coal Company and attended Echols Daystar Church of God. Aside from his parents, he was preceded in death by one grandson, Jacob Renfrow and eight siblings, Adril Shaw, Oral Singleton, Doretta Fulkerson, Sylvia Bratcher, Wilda McCord, Margaret Barnes, Junior Singleton and Jerry Singleton.
Donald leaves behind to cherish his memory, his loving wife of sixty-four years, Bessie Givens Singleton; five children, Donna K. Thompson, Linda Mae Wells, Mike Singleton, Sandra (Wesley) Green and Misty (Tim) Westerfield; six grandchildren, Becky (Steven) Baird, Andrea (Ted) Redmon, Makayla Singleton, Daniel Singleton, Corrie (KP) Raymond and Tyler Green; several great-grandchildren and two siblings Bobby Singleton and Carrie Devine.
Funeral services will be held at noon Wednesday, Oct. 27 at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Rev. Betty Shaver and Rev. Michael Decker officiating. Burial will follow in Echols Cemetery in Echols. Friends may visit from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
