PLEASANT RIDGE — Donald R. Sinnett, 83, of Pleasant Ridge, passed away peacefully at home Thursday, December 1, 2022, surrounded by family following a lengthy illness. Donald was born to Clifford and Dellia Sinnett on May 18, 1939, in Aetnaville. After Donald graduated from Daviess County High School, he began working in the oil fields, and later he was employed at W.R. Grace from which he retired after 40 years of loyal service. Donald’s good looks caught the eye of his future wife, Nelda, when he accompanied his dad to her father’s local gas pump. They began dating shortly thereafter and married June 23, 1961. Donald and Nelda went on to have three beautiful children, Teresa, Pamela, and Kevin.
Donald was a dedicated family man and worked hard to provide a nice home for his family. When he wasn’t working, Donald had many other interests to keep him busy. Donald enjoyed vegetable and flower gardening; his favorite flowers to grow were knockout roses. Donald was also a self-taught carpenter; his proudest accomplishments were building the living room addition to his home as well as two garages where he enjoyed tinkering. Donald was an avid and very competent self-taught mechanic with a soft spot for anything Ford.
Donald was a road warrior, traveling to all but a handful of states. Although all the trips were memorable, the one Donald talked about the most was the 8,035-mile trip out West, which covered 16 states. Donald’s favorite destination was Branson, Missouri where he and his wife visited often and where they often celebrated Christmas with their children and grandchildren. In June of 2021, Donald and Nelda celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with a surprise road trip from their daughters, traveling to famous Kentucky landmarks. Nearer to home, Donald enjoyed walking and riding bikes and mopeds. He covered many miles along the back roads of Pleasant Ridge and Whitesville, accompanied either by his friends, Tennessee and Frankie, or his four-legged pals. Donald also loved watching Westerns, especially Gunsmoke. He was a member at New Panther Creek Baptist Church.
Donald was predeceased by his parents, Clifford and Dellia Sinnett, and by his sister, Maxine Evans.
He is survived by his wife, Nelda Ambrose Sinnett; his three children, Teresa Snow and her husband, James, Pamela Hendricks and her husband, Marc, and Kevin Sinnett and his wife, Anna; five precious grandchildren, Alexus, Colton, Meaghan, Chloe, and Olivia; and one nephew, Bruce Evans and his wife, Doris.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, December 5, 2022, at Cecil Funeral Home, with Rev. Paul Hampton officiating. Burial will follow in Cates Cemetery. Visitation is from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Ohio County, 107 Gillespie St., Hartford, KY 42347.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cecilfuneralhome.com/obituaries.
