LAGRANGE — Donald Ralph “Don” Endriss, 84, of LaGrange and Interlachen, Florida, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at Haven Hospice Roberts Care Center in Palatka, Florida following a brief illness. Don was born in Ridley Park, Pennsylvania May 10, 1938. He served two years in the United States Army. For several years after he did intelligence work for a private company that was contracted by the army. He became a self-taught chemist in 1970. After 30 years, he retired from SafetyKleen.
He enjoyed his garden, canning, and sharing vegetables with friends in Kentucky. He was one of the founding members of the LaGrange Railroad Museum where he was Sergeant-at-Arms and donated much of his time making wooden plaques for museum members and donors. He enjoyed all types of woodworking, completing each project to perfection.
During the winter, Don and Helen spent their time in Interlachen, Florida where he was a member of the VFW, American Legion, Eagles, Fleet, Moose, and US Vets Post. He also enjoyed singing karaoke.
Don is survived by his wife of 53 years, Helen Endriss; a daughter, Terry Henderson, and husband Doug of Grand Junction, Michigan; two sons, Robert Dutch of Interlachen, Florida and Ronald Dutch and wife Jackie of Satsuma, Florida; three granddaughters, Cordia Henderson and Kimberly Henderson of Grand Junction, Michigan and Melissa Harlan of Elkins, West Virginia; and two great-grandchildren, Hunter Harlan and Abby Harlan of Elkins, West Virginia. He is also survived by a brother, Robert “Bob” Endriss and wife Marge, and three nephews, Mike Endriss, Marc Endriss and wife Deb, and Tony Endriss.
Don requested that his body be donated to science at the University of Florida.
Memorial services will be held in both LaGrange and Interlachen, Florida with dates to be announced later.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to LaGrange Railroad Museum, 412 E. Main St., LaGrange, KY 40031 or online at LaGrangeRailRoadMuseum.org.
Friends are invited to post condolences on Don’s online tribute page at themastersfuneralhome.com.
Masters Funeral Home of Interlachen is assisting the family.
