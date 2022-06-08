ROCKPORT, Ind. — Donald Ray “Catfish” Enlow, 80, of Rockport, Indiana passed away Sunday, June 5, 2022, at Deaconess Gateway Heart Hospital in Newburgh, Indiana.
Donald was born September 18, 1941, in Rockport, Indiana to the late John Enlow Sr. and Mayme (Paceley) Enlow.
Donald was a lifelong Rockport resident and a 1960 graduate of Rockport High School. He had worked at Whirlpool for 43 years and was a volunteer firefighter with the Rockport Fire Department. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, cooking, and gardening, often donating his tomatoes to friends and family.
In addition to his parents, Donald is preceded in death by his siblings, Jean Miller, John Enlow, Jr., and Suzanne Gentry.
He is survived by his brother, Leonard Enlow; his sister, Darlene Enlow Rhodes, and her husband, Jimmy “Steamboat”; his sister-in-law, Sue Nelle Enlow; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The funeral service is 3 p.m. Friday, June 10, 2022, at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana with Pastor Gordon King officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Ohio Township Fire Department or a favorite charity.
