Donald Ray Clary, 85, of Owensboro, passed away peacefully at home on February 7, 2022. He was born on January 29, 1937, in Boonville, Indiana to the late Manuel Joseph Clary and Mary Myrtle Clary. He retired from Amax Coal Company and was a member of the U.M.W.A. He also retired from I.B.E.W. Local 1701. Don was a member of Eaton Memorial Baptist Church, where he assisted with a neighborhood food kitchen mission. He was an avid rabbit and bird hunter and loved to fish. Don’s hobbies also included antique tractor pulling.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Manuel and Myrtle Clary, and three sisters, Alma Jean Boone, Francis Gish, and Marie Carrico.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 64 years, Joann Clary; son, Donnie (Mona) Clary of Madisonville; daughter, Cindy (Terry) Dowdy of Bloomington, Indiana; an adored niece, Tina Edge of Newburgh, Indiana; eight beloved grandchildren; 15 adorable great-grandchildren; two brothers, Joe (Jane) Clary of Rockport, Indiana, and Bob (Alice Faye) Clary of Russellville; two sisters, Norma Babb of South Carolina and Brenda Day of North Carolina; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be at 12 p.m. on Thursday at James H. Davis Funeral Home with Pastor Allen Shouse officiating. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Eaton Memorial Baptist Church Benevolence Fund, 1225 W. Third Street, Owensboro, KY 42301. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
