HARTFORD — Donald Ray Cox, 79, died Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at Ohio County Hospital. Don was born in the Wysox Community in Ohio County to the late Chilton Ray and Anna Kitchens Cox. Don loved golfing and fishing. He was a member of UMWA Local 9800 and a member of Concord Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Patricia Cox; a son, Donald Ray Cox II; a daughter, Susie Cox Howell; two brothers, Wendell (Carol) Cox and Bob (Linda) Cox; four grandchildren, Tabatha, Donald, Tristin and Emily; and one great-grandchild, Oscar Lee.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Friday at Oakwood Cemetery in Hartford. Bro. Jeff Hawkins will be officiating.
Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is in charge of arrangements.
