GREENVILLE — Donald Ray Dixon, 81, of Greenville, died Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at his residence. He was born on May 31, 1939, the son of Habra Dixon and Cynthia Blake Dixon. He was a truck mechanic for Super-Valu for 25 years, retiring in 1997. He was a member of Greenbrier General Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon for 44 years starting in 1976. He was also a farmer and truck driver all of his life.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a cousin, Nancy Blake Baugh.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Nadine Latham Dixon of Greenville; two children, Bruce (Candi) Dixon of Ebenezer and Bobby (Rhonda) Dixon of Greenville; four grandchildren, Craig (Cindi) Dixon, Sarah (Jason) Hill, Hannah (Drew) Tucker and Josh (Terri Beth) Dixon; three stepgrandchildren, Russell (Racine) Hearld, Kelly Hearld and Josh Hearld; four great-grandchildren, Ethan Hill, Ryleigh Hill, Autumn Dixon and Arin Dixon; and two stepgreat-grandchildren, Bryson Hearld and Aidan Hearld.
Private graveside services will be at Greenbrier-Schoolhouse Cemetery in Rosewood with the Rev. Clifford Lovell officiating. Due to the coronavirus, there will be no visitation.
Gary’s Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences to the family may be made at www.garysfuneralhome.net.
