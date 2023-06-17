Donald Ray Dunn, 78, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, June 15, 2023, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born Oct. 17, 1944, in Owensboro to the late Hanson Lloyd Dunn and Wilma Troutman Dunn. He retired from Thomas Nelson Community College in Hampton, Virginia after 27 and a half years of teaching physics and math. He also retired from Owensboro Community College after 17 years. Donald was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church and was a deacon and sound booth operator at Liberty Baptist Church in Hampton, Virginia. He enjoyed working Rubik’s Cubes and puzzles.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Marian Dunn; daughter, Amy Dunn; son, Jonathan Dunn; brother, Ronald Dean Dunn (Margaret); sister, Alta D. Winkler (Edward); his cat, Little Bit; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be noon Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Mt. Lebanon General Baptist Church Cemetery in Webster County. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented