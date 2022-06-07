ROCKPORT, INDIANA — Donald Ray “Catfish” Enlow, 80, of Rockport, Indiana died Sunday, June 5, 2022, at Deaconess Gateway Heart Hospital in Newburgh, Indiana.
He had worked at Whirlpool for 43 years.
Survivors: brother, Leonard Enlow, and sister, Darlene (Jimmy) Rhodes
Service: 3 p.m. Friday, June 10, 2022, at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana. Burial: Sunset Hill Cemetery. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Friends may leave a condolence for the family at www.BoultinghouseFuneralHome.com
