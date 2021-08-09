HORSE BRANCH — Donald Ray Fisher, 70, of Horse Branch, died on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at his residence. Donald Ray was a retired coal miner. He was a member of East Fairview General Baptist Church.
Survivors include sons, Michael (Christina) Fisher Jeramy Fisher; daughter, LaDonna (Thomas) Fisher; two brothers, John David Fisher, Jr. and Curtiss (Kathryn) Fisher; and sister, Sheila (Joseph) Rodrigues.
Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Burial: Leach Cemetery in Horse Branch. Visitation: From 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
