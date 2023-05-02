BEECH CREEK — Donald Ray Hardison, 70, of Beech Creek, died Friday, April 28, 2023, in Roundhill. He was a rock driller for various construction companies.
Survivors: daughters, Austyn (Brandon) Hayes and Christi (Michael) Graves, and brothers, Jerry Hardison, Randall Hardison, Melvin Hardison, and Rex Hardison.
Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Tucker Beechmont Funeral Home. Burial: Mud River Union Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
