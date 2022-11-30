Donald Ray Jackson Sr. passed away at 8:59 p.m. Friday evening, November 25, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born May 9, 1950, in Muhlenberg County to the late Wilburn and Willadean Jackson. Donald retired from local 1006 labor union of Chicago, Illinois after several years of service. He was a US Marine veteran and member of AMVETS 75.
Mr. Jackson enjoyed anything to do with motorcycles including riding and maintenance. His Harley-Davidson bikes were his passion and affectionately known as “old lady” as a reference.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Frankie and Terry Jackson.
He leaves to mourn his loss, his wife of 13 years, Lisa Jackson; seven children, Donald Jackson Jr., Shane Buchmeier, Misty Jackson, Shawn Buchmeier, Tamara Jackson, Lindsay Albright, and Tyler Albright; 10 grandchildren; three sisters, Sylvia Cardosi, Delores “Lorie” Cardosi, and Joyce Hlady; and several other relatives and friends.
The Celebration of Life for Mr. Jackson will be noon Thursday, December 1, 2022, at McFarland Funeral Home, 1001 West 5th St., Owensboro, KY 42301, with full military honors performed by the VFW 696 Honor Guard and Fort Campell Honor Guard.
Live streaming is planned at McFarland Funeral Home, Inc. Facebook Page https://www.facebook.com/mcfarlandfuneral.
Online condolences and shared memories at www.mcfarlandfh.com.
