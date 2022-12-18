Donald Ray Preston, 64, of Horse Branch, Kentucky died Friday, December 16, 2022. Don retired from P&L Railroad and attended Horse Branch General Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Sherry Gwen Tarrance Preston; mother, Alice Wells; two daughters, Tonya Beth (David) Joyce and Asha (Chris) Duncan; and one brother, Dennis Preston.
Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Burial: Horse Branch General Baptist Cemetery. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Monday and after 9 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Online condolence may be left at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
Commented