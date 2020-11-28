REYNOLDS STATION — Donald Ray Richards, 80, of Reynolds Station, passed away Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at Golden Living Center in Tell City, Indiana. He was born in Reynolds Station on Feb. 5, 1940, to the late John William “JW” and Anna Lee Craig Richards. Donald was a member of Boling Chapel United Methodist Church and was retired from Century Aluminum.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Rita Richards; and their daughter, Alicia Richards.
Survivors include his siblings, Linda Keown, Bill (Sandy) Richards and Russell (Bessie) Richards; his brother-in-law and caregiver, Jeff (Tammy) Hatfield; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A private services will be Monday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home in Hawesville with burial in Boling Chapel Cemetery.
Share your memories and condolences with Donald Ray’s family at www.gibsonandsonfh.com.
Commented