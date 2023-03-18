HARTFORD — Donald Ray Ward, 89, of Hartford, passed from this world Thursday, Mar. 16, 2023, surrounded by his three sons. He grew up in the Walton Creek area of Centertown with his parents, Ray and Audra Ashby Ward. Don was in the U.S. Army, retired from W.R. Grace, and raised tobacco on his farm. He enjoyed going to yard sales with his wife, Bernice Westerfield Ward, playing golf with some of his Hartford Christian Church friends, and working on his farm. He was a long-time member and former deacon of Hartford Christian Church.
Don was preceded in death by his wife, Bernice, and his second wife, Alice Gentry Ward.
He leaves behind three devoted sons, Barry “Tony” (Sharilyn) Ward, Brian (Karen) Ward, and Kevin Ward.
Don would take his grandchildren to DQ, watch Ray Stevens videos, and drink Sunkist when he watched them. They are Tara (Nathan) Ward, Meredith (Paul) Richardson, Chase Ward, Dylan (Hannah) Ward, McKenzie (Shane) Robison, Mary (Bryan) Yonts, and Raylynn (Jonathan) Smith. He also had ten great-grandchildren. They are Andrew, Audra, Lindleigh, Caleb, Addyson, Carson, Conner, Elliott, Emersyn, and Everleigh.
We should look at life as a gift of God. Now that he wants it back, we have no right to complain. Celebrate, Dad! Pappaw Don, we love you!
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Mar. 20, 2023, at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery in Hartford. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to the Hartford Christian Church Building Fund. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
