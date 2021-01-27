Donald Ray White Sr., 69, of Owensboro, passed away Jan. 25, 2021. He was born March 25, 1951, in Alexandria, Virginia, the son of the late Edward Hill White Jr. and Esther Gorham and stepmother Brenda White.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Donald Ray White Jr.; former wife, Terry Guthrie; and infant sister, Nancy Catherine White.
Donald is survived by his daughter, Keasha White Bellamy and her husband, Aaron; son Buster Washington and his fiancée, Sasha Tolson; grandchildren Rico Centeno and his wife, Erica, Christian Centeno and his fiancée, Mary Klein, Angelina White, Olivia Carwile, Crystalynn Washington, Myranda Washington, Brayden Washington and Shane Forbes; great-grandchildren Josylan Storer, Ethan Storer, Bentley Centeno and Leo Fink; and siblings Edward Hill White, Paul White, Joyce Ann White Foster, Sabrina Guerrero and Gregory White.
Services will be private. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
