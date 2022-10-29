GREENVILLE — Donald Ray Winn Sr., 88, of Greenville, died Thursday, October 27, 2022, at Ridgewood Terrace in Madisonville. He was an independent truck driver in Illinois.
Survivors: daughter, Lorie Perez; son, Donald Ray Winn, Jr.; brothers, Marion (Sherial) Winn and Ronnie (Kay) Winn; and sister, Charlotte Winn.
Service: 11 a.m. Monday, October 31, 2022, at Yeargins Chapel Cemetery.
Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences to the family may be made at www.garysfuneralhome.net.
