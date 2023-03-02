HAWESVILLE — Donald Rex Smith, 84, of Hawesville, passed away Wednesday, Mar. 1, 2023, at Oakwood Health Campus in Tell City, Indiana. Rex was born Sept. 14, 1938, in Fordsville to the late Johnnie and Mary Jo Gilliams Smith. He was a farmer and worked at Tell City Chair and Walmart.
Survivors include his wife, Carolyn Lloyd Smith; a sister, Joyce Harper; a niece, Pam Taylor; three nephews, Johnny Taylor, Dwayne Taylor, and Eddie Taylor; and several cousins.
The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Mar. 4, 2023, at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Hawesville Chapel, with the burial following in Boling Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left for Rex’s family at https://www.gibsonandsonfh.com/.
Commented