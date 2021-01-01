GREENVILLE — Donald Steven Moore, 68, of Greenville, died Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at his home after a lengthy illness. He worked at Jones Trucking and was a member of North Main Church of Christ.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Moore, and sister Donna Mathis.
Service: 1 p.m. Sunday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Graham Hill Cemetery. Visitation: After 5 p.m. Saturday.
Family and friends are asked to wear a face covering, in accordance with the governor’s mandate. Capacity will be limited to comply with current state guidelines.
