HARTFORD — Donald T. Simpson, 63, passed away Feb. 24, 2022, at OHRH in Owensboro. He was born in Louisville, on June 12, 1958.
Donald was a laborer for Veolia Company.
He was preceded in death by his father Fines E. Simpson.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Simpson; sons, Joshua (Bobbi) Simpson, Jeremie Simpson, Mark (Tabitha) Black, Jeremiah (Felisha) Renfrow, Addison Blake, Donnie Simpson, and Terrance (Jamie) Simpson; grandchildren Gage Simpson, Gabriel Simpson, Abbi Simpson, and Michael Black; mother, Jewel Sarcco; brother, Tommy (Sherry) Simpson; and sister, Lateal Maglaya.
There will be a memorial service at a later date. Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent to: bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com.
