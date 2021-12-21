Donald “TURTLE” Brockwell, 64, of Owensboro, passed away December 19, 2021. He was born July 29, 1957, in Fulton, to the late Elvis Earl “Brock” Brockwell, Sr. and Loretta Walker. Donald was a Marine and retired from Titan Corporation, where he worked as a welder. He enjoyed fishing, wood working, refurbishing antique furniture, and spent many years perfecting his talent of welding.
Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Elvis Earl Brockwell, Jr.
Donald is survived by his wife of 36 years, Holly Evans Brockwell; step-mother, Betty Brockwell; children, Felicia (Jason) Ballard and Richie Thomas Fulkerson; grandchildren, Mikayla (Randy) Matthews, Richard Thomas Fulkerson, II, Kendra Skye Fulkerson, Allie Rayne Fulkerson, Lettie Fulkerson, Cierra Parker, and Jason Elijah Ballard; great-grandchildren, Emma Reese Matthews and Hudson Grey Matthews; siblings, Gayla (Peter) Durr, Marsha (Mike) Manceri, Mike (Cindy) Brockwell, Lisa (Jeff) Decker, and Chris Brockwell; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
