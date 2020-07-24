LAKE STATION, Ind. — Donald Wayne “Diddle” Stewart, 49, of Lake Station, Indiana, left this earth on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. He was born Sept. 18, 1970, in Daviess County and lived there most of his life. Diddle was an accomplished union welder and a longtime employee of Consolidated, Inc. He will be remembered for his smile that would light up a room and the love he had for his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Stewart and Teresa Lee Hoagland; three brothers, James Logan, Mark and Michael Stewart; and one sister, Catherine Stewart.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Nicole Stewart of Lake Station; three children, Skyler Stewart and Bryce Hudson, both of Owensboro, and Hunter Stewart of Detroit; two brothers, Jerry Wayne (Edie) and Eddie (Chastity) Stewart; six sisters, Terry (Leonard) Keiffer of Melbourne, Florida, Pat (Ernie) Jones of Ohio County, Lisa (Ronnie) Thomas, Joyce (Deke) Quiggins, Susie Hamilton and Tammy Stewart, all of Owensboro; 19 nieces and nephews; and 25 great-nieces and great-nephews. In addition, lifelong friends that he considered his brothers, William “Goldenrod” Washington, Kevin Quinn and Brian Shelton.
We will have a celebration of Diddle’s life at 4 p.m. Sunday at Buena Vista Baptist Church (119 West 24th Street) in Owensboro. Pastor Nick Martin will officiate.
