NEBO — Donald Wayne Morris, 51, of Nebo, died Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at 12:11 a.m. at his home. Mr. Morris was born Jan. 7, 1969, in Greenville. He was a drag line operator for Armstrong Coal Co. and was a member of Star Hope Church. He was great at picking on his nieces and nephews, and enjoyed spending time with his family. He was a great mechanic, and his hobbies included working on cars and fishing. He was preceded in death by his son, Davory W. Morris in 2018.
He is survived by his wife, Annette Thompson Morris; sons Dustin (Jacque) Morris, of Richmond, Brandon (Arika) Shelton, of Madisonville, and Dillon Shelton, of Owensboro; daughter Morgan Shelton, of Lexington; mother Connie Jackson, of Dawson Springs; father Donald (Lou) Morris, of Greenville; sisters Lisa (David) Johnson, of Dixon and Sherry (Jesse) Hendrix, of Dawson Springs; grandchildren Lillian, Layne, and Katillin Morris; and several nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Funeral services will be Thursday, Jan. 23, at 11 a.m. at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with Bro. Eugene Walters officiating, assisted by Pastor Doug Barnett. Burial in Ilsley Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday after 5 p.m. at the funeral home.
