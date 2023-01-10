Donald “Wayne” Oost, 63, passed into the loving arms of Jesus. He was born Oct. 2, 1959, in Owensboro to the late Veachie and Oma Dean Rhoades Oost. He spent a lot of his early career in the scrap metal business where one of his proudest accomplishments was being a scrap metal buyer for Klempner Brothers of Louisville. He later went to work at Emmick / Valor Oil for many years. Wayne is of the Christian faith. He liked watching and attending NASCAR races and concerts with his sons. He enjoyed listening to music, especially Lynyrd Skynyrd and Elvis, and watching John Wayne westerns. As a child, Wayne enjoyed going to the Owensboro riverfront to watch the hydroplanes race and later enjoyed attending the Regatta in Madison, Indiana with his family. Wayne was a people person who enjoyed making people laugh, with a big creative imagination, and was a hard worker.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Huffines, and his grandson, Grayson Aaron Oost.
Wayne is survived by his children, Aaron Oost and Brandon (Ashley) Oost; grandchildren, Dallas and Brooklyn; former wife and mother of his children, Lisa Oost Kirby; siblings, Billy Oost, Anna Howard, and Donna Scott; along with many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial to follow at Clear Run Cemetery in Ohio County. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to the sons of Donald Wayne Oost. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to the sons of Donald Wayne Oost. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
