SACRAMENTO — Donald Wayne Whittinghill, 76, of Sacramento, died Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was a lab technician at Dupont, and a member of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church. He was also a U.S. Army veteran.
He is survived by his sons, Todd (Barbara) Whittinghill and Timothy (Rebecca) Whittinghill; step-son Eddie McCubbins; step-daughter Linda Caummisar; and sister Becky Whittinghill.
Funeral services are private. Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Commented