Donald Wendell Lacy, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, May 30, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born in Indianapolis, Indiana, to the late Herbert and Minnie (Dell) Lacy.
Don was a graduate of Shortridge High School and Butler University in Indianapolis, Indiana. He was a member of the U.S. Marine Corps from 1940 to 1945 and recipient of the Bronze Star for participation in five major battles in the South Pacific during WW II.
Don retired from American Olean Tile in Lewisport. His interests included fishing, Cubs baseball, wood and stone carving and the symphony.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 44 years, Jacqueline (Boatman) Lacy; brothers, Eugene Lacy and Clarence Richard Lacy; his daughter, Donna Lynn Dolliver.
He is survived by sons, Jack Lee Lacy and Paul Andrew Lacy; a daughter, Wendy (Lacy) Schienbein; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. The family wishes to express their appreciation to Don’s dear friend, Jacqueline Murray, who shared many interests with Don. She was a great joy in his life and a faithful help to the family.
A private family memorial service will be held in Indiana. Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Owensboro Museum of Fine Arts, 901 Frederica St. Owensboro, KY 42302.
