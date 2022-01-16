It is with profound sadness that we say goodbye to Donald William Haas, of Owensboro, who passed away peacefully on Jan. 13, 2022. Born in Louisville to William and Marion Haas on July 29, 1934, Don was the brother to Wanda Bell (Ronnie) and Joyce Ott (Robert). He attended St. Francis of Rome Elementary School and was awarded an academic scholarship to St. Xavier High School where he graduated second in his class in 1952. Earning a four-year scholarship, Don graduated Summa Cum Laude from the third graduating class at Bellarmine College in 1956, receiving an accounting degree. He was then drafted into the United States Navy and completed basic training in Bainbridge, Maryland, where he was ceremoniously recognized as Honor Man of Company 245. While in the Navy, he was assigned to the VP-16 Plane Squadron where he served in France, Iceland and Greenland, and also crossed the Artic Circle where he was inducted into the legendary, Blue-Nosed Society. Following his naval service, Don joined the accounting firm Grover and Greweling, CPA.
In 1960, he moved to Owensboro and opened his own CPA firm and eventually merged with Alexander & Company where he continued working into semi-retirement. With his love of the thoroughbred horseracing industry, Don also worked each summer at J.C. Ellis Park in Henderson for over 50 years, serving as everything from Horseman’s Bookkeeper to Chief Financial Officer and was beloved by the many owners, trainers, jockeys, administrators and staff who were like a second family. He also served as a long-time Trustee for the Yeager Charitable Trust, awarding hundreds of thousands of dollars in grants to countless organizations in need in the Owensboro area.
His humble beginnings on the farm framed his strong work ethic and shaped the gentle father we knew and who took such loving care of his family. With a childhood filled with adventure, he spent his early years following his grandfathers around the family farm and learning important life lessons from them like rolling cigarettes and smoking, making and drinking beer, cursing and driving — all by the tender age of six. By the time he entered high school and his mother said he could smoke and drink, he figured it was about time he quit. A hard worker from the beginning, Don helped his grandfather’s work in the field, turning crops and pitching hay, hitching the mules and cutting grass at Thompson/Cain Station Cemetery, feeding the farm animals and selling home-grown vegetables at the hay market, all before the age of 10. In the summer months, he spent his days doing odd jobs for his Parisian neighbor who also employed Leroy Hatfield as a personal chauffeur. Young Don liked spending time with Leroy because he carried pistols and was hiding out from the McCoys after he killed one of their clan. While in college, Don worked for Bill Dorman Construction, helping to build houses and neighborhood roads throughout the Northfield and Indian Hills subdivisions. In his younger years, Don grew up in a house without electricity and indoor plumbing and would get over a foot of snow through his bedroom window which wouldn’t melt because his room was so cold. Carrying water from the cistern, he would scoop out bugs from the top of the bucket so it would be clean enough to drink and wash dishes. This modest start inspired him to work hard to provide many wonderful opportunities for his family, and he dedicated all the days of his life to their happiness and success, without a second thought for himself. He will long be remembered for his strong Catholic faith, living out the Christian ideals, and always helping those less fortunate than himself. He was a humble man who showed us all the way by his innate kindness, compassion, generosity, and integrity. With a life well-lived, we will most miss his loving care and concern for us as well as his outrageous stories and shared laughs.
A love story to the end, Don was married to his adoring wife, Adoree Alt Haas for 50 years until her death in 2010. Don is survived by Eric Haas, MD, Janet Haas, Laura Pisacrita, John Pisacrita, Anne Crecelius, William Crecelius, MD, his eight grandchildren who were his pride and joy, including John Haas, Lauren Haas, Megan Haas, Sam Crecelius, Ellie Crecelius, Will Crecelius, Alex Pisacrita and Ava Pisacrita, as well as close friend and “surrogate child,” Craig Fort.
In his own words, Don wanted to be remembered as “someone who tried to live a good life and did what I could to help my children.” “We don’t know what fathers do when they die, but we have an idea that after a good rest, our dad won’t be happy unless there’s work to do. He won’t just sit on a cloud, waiting for all his loved ones to get there. He’ll be busy there too, working the field, building the streets, smoothing the way.”
The family would like to express our most heart-felt gratitude and appreciation to Linda Higgins, his last best friend and personal caregiver, for her ceaseless compassion, humor, friendship, and many kindnesses as she filled our dad’s last years with walks in the sun, shooting pool, poker games and donuts. We would also like to thank the wonderful nurses on the Palliative Care Unit at Baptist Hospital East who made our dad’s final days full of peace, comfort and love. And finally, a special thank you to the many families, friends and co-workers whose loving friendship and support over the years meant everything to our father, especially the love and devotion of Wanda and Ronnie Bell, Joyce and Robert Ott, Sybil Alt, Betty and Don Scharfenberger, George Brinkhaus, Jerry Keller, Fr. Ed Bradley, Fr. Brad Whistle, Stan and Barbara Roberts, and the staff at Alexander & Company and Yeager Charitable Trust.
The celebration of our father’s life will be held on Monday, Jan. 17, with visitation at 9:30 a.m. EST and funeral mass at 10 a.m. EST, both at St. Leonard Catholic Church, 440 Zorn Ave, Louisville. Final internment will be at Calvary Cemetery. A celebratory lunch will follow at 5834 Brittany Woods Circle, and all are welcome.
The family respectfully requests no flowers or donations, but a simple act of kindness in our dad’s memory would be greatly appreciated.
“Well done, my good and faithful servant.” Matthew 25:21.
