FORDSVILLE — Donley Ray Roach, 63, of Fordsville, died Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Willard Ray and Jeanette Roach; and a sister and brother-in-law, Sandra and Ronnie Stofer.
Survivors include his wife, Patricia Roach of Fordsville; two daughters, Kayla (Joe) LaMure of Smiths Grove and Cammie Johnson of Leitchfield; four grandchildren, Chandler Johnson, Garon Johnson, Elliana Johnson and Alex LaMure; sisters Miranda Ralph of Fordsville and Karen McGrew of Magan; brother James Edward Roach of Fordsville; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial services are 4 p.m. Monday at Geary Funeral Home in Fordsville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time Monday at the funeral home.
The family requests that masks be required.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family. Condolences may be made at www.gearycares.com.
