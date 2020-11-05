Donna Brothers, 61, of Owensboro, recently residing in Florida, passed away Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at her daughter’s home. She was born in Detroit to the late Floyd W. Raymond and Helen V. Bailey.
Mrs. Brothers faithfully ministered for many years. Her heart was primarily focused on being a dedicated pastor’s wife, but she was also a Christian schoolteacher. As a couple, they also served as missionaries to Canada and India. She was a gifted baker, a skilled artist and an animal lover. Donna had a big heart. She enjoyed bringing many children with a variety of needs into her home and was like a mother to many. She was good at making people laugh and radiated joy. Above all, Donna loved her family and serving the Lord.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, Missionary Carl Brothers, in 2016; siblings Sherry Ecker and Lucinda Allen; and stepsiblings Darlene Haueter and Dwayne Hildebrandt.
She is survived by four children, Rebecca Lynn Hopkins, Jonathan Danial Brothers (Leah), Amanda Dawn Brothers (Adam Hamlet) and Bethany Vee Hall (Caleb); grandchildren (who knew her as “Baba”) Violet, Lilianna, Carli, Abigail, Andrew, River, Matthew, Moriah, Katelynn, AvaLynn, Morgan and Aubriella; sisters Carrie Freeman, Helen Milum, Sarah Spencer, Floydean Smith and Katie Newton; and many nieces and nephews.
The service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Harvest Baptist Temple. Pastors Jonathan Brothers, Thomas Freeman and Greg Dowdy will officiate. Burial will be at Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
The number of those attending the visitation or funeral service for Mrs. Brothers shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks, and for the Friday visitation, enter the doors under the canopy on the Triplett Street side of the funeral home.
Condolences may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
Commented