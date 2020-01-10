LOUISVILLE -- Donna Cheryl Himes, 68, passed away in a Louisville hospital on Dec. 11, 2019, following a short illness. She was born April 1, 1951, as an only child to the late Jim Himes and Rubye Parks Himes.
Donna graduated from Owensboro High School in 1969 and attended Kentucky Wesleyan College, where she met her lifelong sisters at AOPi. She spent most of her life in Louisville and some of her years in Key West, Florida.
Donna is survived by her many loving sisters of AOPi. She is also survived by nine cousins.
Services are private. Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memorial contributions may take the form of donations to Donna's sisters at AOPi, who helped bring her home, care of Stephanie Leatherman, 33 Merrimack Road, Smithtown, NY 11787.
Memories and condolences for the family and friends of Donna Himes may be shared online at www.glenncares.com.
