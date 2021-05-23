Donna Cole Burklow, 81, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, May 20, 2021. She was born in Owensboro on July 14, 1939, to the late Henry Leeman and Thelma Newell Cole. Donna retired as a bookkeeper after 19 years. She was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church and sang in the church choir. In her free time, Donna loved going to auctions and flea markets and horseback riding. Oil painting was one of her favorite creative outlets.
Along with her parents, Donna was preceded in death by her great-niece, Katy Ranney.
Donna is survived by her husband, Jimmie Burklow, of 47 years; her sisters, Sharon and Carolyn (Otta) Ranney; her nieces and nephews, Misty Casebier, Parrish Casebier, Michael Ranney, Guy Ranney and Patrick Ranney; her great-niece and great-nephew, Hayli Casebier and Cameron Casebier; her great-great-niece and great-great-nephew, Shae Casebier and Jax Casebier; and her brother-in-law, James Williams.
Services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory with Bro. Terry Modl officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Immanuel Baptist Church, 3611 Ralph Ave., Owensboro, KY 42303 or ASPCA. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
