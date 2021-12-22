FORT VALLEY, Ga. — The adored feisty firecracker from Owensboro, Donna Durham, passed away at her residence on the morning of Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. She was 75 years old.
The strong, independent Donna was born on April 20, 1946. She was the daughter of the late Norvel and Theda Howard Hamlett. An office manager for numerous years, Donna retired from United Agri Products (UAP) in Fort Valley, Georgia.
In her golden years, Donna enjoyed sewing, working in her garden, solving puzzles and was an avid reader. Family-oriented, she loved eating Sunday dinners with her entire family. Her fierce personality, unconditional love and honest demeanor will be sorely missed by all who were blessed enough to know Donna.
In addition to her parents, Donna was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, James Lee Durham; and 10 siblings.
Her memory will forever be treasured by her beloved children, Pennie Wade (Billy), Brad Durham (Jeany), Ken Durham (Peggy) and Mike Durham (Pam); grandchildren Donna Milling (Zach), Jesse Wade (Sara), C.J. Wade (Shelby), Jeremiah Williams and Courtney, Chad, Jennifer, Cody, Jamie and Cheyenne Durham; great-grandchildren Aryia, Andrew, Colton, Chloe and Sebastian; siblings Linda Hicks (Ted), Doris Tomes and Larry Hamlett (Carolyn); as well as multiple nieces, nephews and extended family members and friends.
The service celebrating her life was Tuesday, Dec. 14, at The Church in the Orchard. The Rev. Wayne Lenderman officiated. Donna was laid to rest privately in Oaklawn Cemetery, Fort Valley, Georgia.
Learn more about the measures McCullough Funeral Home is taking to ensure the health and safety of our guests at www.mcculloughfh.com. There, you can also sign an online registry for the family.
McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
Commented