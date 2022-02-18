Donna F. Hall, 63, of Irvington, passed away on February 10, 2022, at Elizabethtown Baptist Health.
Survivors: her husband, Kenneth Hall; son, William Dale Gibbs; daughter, Alexica Hall; two brothers; and five sisters.
Per her request cremation will be awarded to Donna and at this time no services are planned for her.
You may share your thoughts and memories of Donna with the family on our website, www.cloverportfuneralhome.com.
