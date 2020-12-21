ROCKPORT, Ind. — Donna F. Henderson, 73, of Rockport, Indiana, died on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at the Golden Living Center-Lincoln Hills of Tell City, Indiana.
Donna worked at Miller’s Merry Manor in Rockport, Indiana for many years. She attended the Rockport Church of the Nazarene.
Survivors: son, Jamie Henderson; and siblings, Betty Miller and Rosie Broshears.
Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana. Burial: James Parker Cemetery in Hatfield, Indiana. Visitation: From 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, and from 9 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday at the funeral home.
