Donna Fay Green, 58, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. She was born Feb. 20, 1962, in Owensboro to Nelda Fay Deno Bickwermert and the late Don Edwin Green.
Donna was proud of her work while employed by Daviess County Public Schools. She was a member of Owensboro Christian Church. Donna enjoyed spending time outside grilling and barbecuing, gardening and tending to her flowers and plants. She loved the beach, shopping and spending time with her family.
Aside from her father, Don, she is preceded in death by her grandparents.
Those left to cherish Donna’s memory are her mother, Nelda Fay Deno Bickwermert; her siblings, Sandy (Wayne) Hicks, Stevie (Katie) Dupin and Holly Dean (Garrett Andreen); a stepmother, Barbara Green; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
Private funeral services for the immediate family will take place Thursday. Burial will take place in Resurrection Cemetery.
Family honoring Donna at the private gathering are required to wear a mask while inside the funeral home for the safety of all those in attendance.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Donna. Share your messages of condolence with the family of Donna Fay Green and sign her virtual guestbook by going to www.haleymcginnis.com.
Commented