HARDINSBURG — Donna Faye McAfee, 78, of Hardinsburg died June 8, 2022, at the University of Louisville Hospital. She retired from the Breckinridge County Board of Education where she was the secretary at Hardinsburg Elementary School.
Survivors: husband, Edward McAfee; mother, Anna Lou Wilson; son, Eddie McAfee, Jr.; daughter, Debbie McAfee; and brothers, Charles Allen Wilson and Mike Wilson.
Service: Noon Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Kingswood Cemetery in Kingswood. Visitation: 8:30 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy: Kingswood Cemetery.
Commented