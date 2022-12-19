Donna Faye Smith, age 59, of Hardinsburg, KY, died Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was a homemaker and attended Sample United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her husband, Ricky Smith; daughters, Brittney Poole and Ashley Smith; brothers, David Horsley and Tony Horsley; and sisters, Pat Stilwell and Tammy Allen.
Funeral: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21 at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Sample Cemetery. Visitation: 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20 and after 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21 at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy are requested to the funeral home to assist with expenses.
