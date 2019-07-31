Donna Faye Willett, 70, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019, at Signature Healthcare Hillcrest. She was born in Daviess County to the late Celestine B. and Mary E. Bertke Willett.
Donna coped well with her physical and mental challenges and brought joy to the lives of others. She especially enjoyed her time as a resident of the Carmel Home. Donna enjoyed bingo, crafts, spending time on the computer and playing video games. She was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by her siblings, JoAnn Garcia, Betty Joyce Taylor and Dennis Ray Willett; and two nephews, Rick and Vincent Garcia.
Donna is survived by a sister, Mary Jean Stirsman of Louisville; several cousins, including caregivers Dorothy Thomas and Sharon Gillim of Owensboro; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4 until 7 p.m. with prayers at 6:30 and Thursday from 8:30 until 9:30 a.m. at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be at Mater Dolorosa Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Carmel Home 2501 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303 or Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 4029 Frederica St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and condolences for the family of Donna Faye Willett may be shared at www.glenncares.com.
