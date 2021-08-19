BEAVER DAM — Donna G. Alvey, 73, of Beaver Dam, passed away Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. Born Nov. 30, 1947, in Martinsville, Virginia, she is the beloved daughter of Valerie Marshall of Martinsville and the late Donald G. Marshall.
At the age of 16, Donna fell in love and married John “Sonny” Alvey on Sept. 29, 1964. They were married almost 57 years. Together, they have two daughters, Tammy Porter (Dan) of Beaver Dam and Kim Cooper (Todd) of Hartford. She was the devoted and much-loved Gramms to three grandchildren, Kasey Hutto (Tara), Megan Cooper and Josh Cooper (Taylor); two great-granddaughters; two special littles, as well as multiple others who called her Gramms. Also surviving are one brother, Jerry Marshall of Martinsville; four sisters, Sharon Smith and Judy Epling (Jerry) of Martinsville, Gloria Cooter (Tom) of Greenville, Tennessee, and Debbie Clark (Roy) of Marietta, Georgia; and in-laws Mildred Daniel, David “Butch” Alvey (Margie) and Harrison Alvey (Vicki), all of Hartford. Additionally, she will be missed by many nieces and nephews and her favorite four-legged “human,” Penzie.
After years of working on the family farm, she was employed at local pharmacies as an insurance clerk until her retirement. Donna’s passions were her family, music, cooking, and Virginia — or God’s Country, as she liked to call it. She was an accomplished organist and pianist. Church members knew it was time for services to start once her fingers hit the keyboard. Donna played until her health prevented her from continuing. She played for many funerals, churches and the Alvey Family Quartet. She was a member of Hartford Second Baptist Church.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with a memorial service at 2 p.m.
Family requests expressions of sympathy may be made to Hartford Second Baptist and/or Gideons International. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
