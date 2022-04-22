FOREST PARK, Ohio — Donna Gaye (nee Stevens) DeLozier, formerly of Forest Park, Ohio passed away peacefully Friday, April 15, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.
She was a 1957 graduate of Owensboro High School. Donna graduated from nursing school in 1960 and actively worked as a nurse for 40 years. She enjoyed a diversity of roles but her favorite was her last 19 years of in-home healthcare. She was a board member for the Parkdale Home for Youth Inc. for many years. She was a member of Forest Chapel United Methodist Church for over 50 years, a member of the United Methodist Women, and she enjoyed singing with the Women’s Ensemble and church choir.
She loved spending time with her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry; her parents, Paul and Adelle Stevens; and her brother, Ralph W. Stevens.
She is survived by her sons, Parry (Shelley) DeLozier and Garry DeLozier; daughter, Susan (Paul) Spanja; granddaughters, Peyton and Madison DeLozier; grandsons, Ethan and Harrison Spanja; great-granddaughter, Riley DeLozier; her twin sister, Dianne Stevens Guthrie; sister-in-law, Carole Stevens; several nieces and nephews; several great-nieces and nephews; and many friends.
The funeral service was held at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at Forest Chapel United Methodist Church, 680 W. Sharon Road, Forest Park, OH, 45240. Burial followed in Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation was from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Donna’s name can be made to Forest Chapel United Methodist Church or to Hospice of Cincinnati.
See vorhisandryan.com for more information.
