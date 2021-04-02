REYNOLDS STATION — Donna Jean Baker Allen, 66, of Reynolds Station, passed away Wednesday, March 31, 2021, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born April 27, 1954, in Hammond, Indiana, to Harold and Velva Baker. Donna retired from the User Friendly Media Co. She is a lifelong member of Old Panther Creek Baptist Church and a member of the Order of Eastern Star Goel Chapter 104.
She was preceded in death by her father, Harold Baker.
Survivors include her husband, James Allen; son Jeffrey Draper (Tonya); mother Velva Baker; two grandchildren, Gavin and Sydney Draper; and a sister, Deloris Kindred (Terry).
Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Old Panther Creek Baptist Church, 3876 Herbert Road, Whitesville. Burial will follow in Old Panther Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday with an Eastern Star service at 7 p.m. at Cecil Funeral Home and after 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
The number of those attending the service or visitation shall be within the current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear personal protective masks.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Clear Creek Baptist Bible College, 300 Clear Creek Road, Pineville, KY 40977.
Donna’s motto in life was “Life isn’t about waiting for the storm to pass, it’s about learning to dance in the rain.”
