GREENVILLE — Donna Jean Level Allen, 68, of Greenville, died Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at 7:05 p.m. at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was a retired nurses aide for Muhlenberg Community Hospital and was a member of First Assembly of God Church.
Survivors: husband, Wendell Allen; children, Kim (Troy) Dykes-Staples, Keesha (Troy) Donovan-Staples, Joe (Shena) Staples, Darrin (Ann) Mackey, Billy (Linda) Flener, Debbie (Roger) Flener, David Mackey, Phillip Mackey, Denise Mackey, and Onita Allen; sisters, Vickie Teague, Sheila Ewing, Nancy Bethel, and Tammy Copous; and brothers, Terry Level and Steve Level.
Service: 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at First Assembly of God Church in Greenville. Burial: Cherry Grove Cemetery. Visitation: after 10 a.m. on Saturday at the church.
Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
